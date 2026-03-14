Anil Kapoor Reveals He Rejected A Cameo In Dhurandhar 2; Netizens Wonder If Actor Was Offered Role Of 'Bade Sahab'

Anil Kapoor Was Offered Dhurandhar | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is a perfect multi-starrer, and any actor would be keen on doing the film. But Anil Kapoor rejected Dhar's offer of a cameo in Dhurandhar 2. Yes, you read it right! The veteran actor was offered the film, but he couldn't do it because of his other commitments.

Recently, during the India Today Conclave, Kapoor revealed, “Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important--only talent cannot make you what you are.”

The actor added, “At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay.”

Netizens Wonder If Anil Kapoor Was Offered The Role Of Bade Saab

If you have watched Dhurandhar, you would know that there's one character who has been mentioned in the film, but we have not yet seen him on the big screen. We are talking about Bade Sahab.

There have been multiple reports about who is playing that character. Now, netizens are wondering whether Anil Kapoor was offered the role of Bade Sahab in the film. Check out the Reddit comments below...

PM

Dhurandhar The Revenge Release Date

Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to release on March 19, 2026. The film's paid previews will start of March 18, and the advance booking for the same has started, and it is getting a fantastic response.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take the box office by storm. The first instalment has become the highest-grossing Hindi film till now. It will be interesting to see if part 2 will break that records or not.