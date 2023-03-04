Sushmita Sen heart attack: Aarya actress thanks the doctors for respecting her privacy

Sushmita Sen | Pic Credit: Instagram

Sushmita Sen is finally back on track, as the actress is having a speedy recovery. As we all know, she suffered a heart attack a few days ago. Her friends and family came out in support and gave her their best wishes.. She has finally opened up about the same, sharing her views on social media.

The Aarya actress went online on social media to thank her doctors and the entire hospital team for maintaining the privacy she requested. She also stated that her only concern was that nobody should know about her treatment in the hospital.

She also told about her angioplasty and stent placement and how the on-time treatment helped her.

Here's what Sushmita Sen said:

Sushmita praised the doctors and their entire team at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for keeping the news secret. In a video shared by the actress on her Instagram today, she was heard saying, "Many things occurred to many people in the last month, and what we can do is count the blessings. When I shouted out about my heart attack, many people came out showering good wishes on me. The generation of goodness and fantastic energy is what I have learned in my life. I love you guys for that. Thank You"

She further stated, "Let me tell this to the army of people who contributed to getting me here in one piece. This is a THANK YOU post for those people who gave their best efforts and did things for me. They also respected the fact that I love my privacy, and the whole thing was kept extremely private and quiet."

The actress mentioned the name of the team that extended immense support to her during her stay. She then spoke about her Aarya director, Ram Madhvani, who is directing the latest season 3. "Mr. and Mrs. Madhvani, I can't thank you guys enough."

Her message to the doctors

Sushmita thanked her doctors' team and stated, "Just a phone call and everyone answered my queries quickly. Thank you all. It was a huge blessing for me." She then thanked the entire ICU team for letting her insist that nobody should know about it, and they maintained the secrecy till her discharge from the hospital.

Have a look at the IG video shared by her:

