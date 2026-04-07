Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta REACTS To His AI Photos As Lord Ram: 'Nobody In Present Day Can Play Rama As Beautifully As Him...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Gets Emotional Over His AI Ram Images | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 34. After Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look teaser as Lord Ram from Ramayana was unveiled, Sushant's fans shared AI-generated images of him in the role. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti got emotional, saying the innocence and purity in his eyes showed nobody today could have played Ram as beautifully as him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Gets Emotional Over His AI Ram Images

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared Sushant's AI images as Lord Ram and wrote, "Why seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stirs so many emotions? You know why? Because the Ram Ji is just not another person… a character but what he stands for are the values… values we treasure, Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth and his pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep his father’s word he had given to his wife…"

She added, "Ram Ji left all the worldly pleasure and went to the forest to live a life of penance… what does it prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for."

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'Nobody In Present Day Can Play Rama As Beautifully As Bhai'

Further, Shweta wrote that Sushant as Lord Ram moves people not only because he looks divine and graceful, but because he radiates the strength of character that Ram Ji embodies. She added that the innocence and purity in his eyes and the nobility in his expression prove that nobody in the present day could have played Ram as beautifully as her brother would have.

"Forever Cherished, Forever Unforgettable," wrote Shweta.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of alleged abetment to suicide. However, in May 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report, ruling out any foul play and giving the actress a clean chit.