Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Reaction On Getting Sushant Singh Rajput's Death News: 'I Lay In Bed Paralysed'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 at the age of 34. On his birth anniversary today, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, recently spoke about the bond she shared with her brother and the news of his sudden demise in her book Pain: A Portal to Enlightenment.

Shweta, who resides in the US, revealed that it was her husband who broke the news to her on the night of June 13. She added, “A chill ran down my spine and I lay in bed paralysed. I didn't scream. I didn't cry. By conviction of my practice, I fell into a space that sucked all the shock that my body and mind were going through."

Shweta revealed that she couldn't meet her brother for the last time due to COVID. She stated that regular flights from the US to India weren't available at the time due to the pandemic, but she managed to get a ticket very late and by the time she landed in India, Sushant's body had been cremated.

“The realisation that I would not be able to see him for the last time and bid him a proper farewell left me feeling angry and frustrated. There was no closure for me," she said.

Talking about their bond, Shweta said growing up, they were each other's shadow, who were always together. They did everything in unison, to the point people forgot that they were two separate individuals. "They even called us ‘Gudia-Gulshan’ as if we were a single entity,” Shweta wrote.