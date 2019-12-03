Sushant Singh Rajput has no 'Drive' to sign new films after Netflix crash

A source says, “As per people close to Sushant, he is not in favour of singing all the films which are coming his way because some of his films did not do too well at box office. His rough period has recently ended and he doesn't wish to hurry up when it comes to singing any project. This is why exactly after 'Dil Bechara' he has not taken up any project officially, although he is listening to scripts.”

It is said, this is one of the reasons why he chose to stay away from 'Drive's digital release. Currently the actor is recuperating from dengue and has chosen to be away from limelight and social media.

His only release so far next year is The Fault In Our Star's remake 'Dil Bechara', which is set to release on May 8. The film stars newbie Sanjana Sanghi and is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra.