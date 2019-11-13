After Drive, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' heads straight to digital?

After the execrable Drive, another film of Sushant Singh Rajput is apparently being denied a theatrical release. The film titled Dil Bechara is the official remake of the Hollywood 2014 tearjerker The Fault In Our Stars about two young terminally ill people who fall in love.

Apparently, the Hindi remake was found to be ‘too depressing’ for mass consumption and may go straight to the OTT platform. This would be a big blow for Sushant Singh Rajput who had to deal with the disastrous OTT premiere of his feature film Drive. He is said to have given a moving performance in the treacly drama Dil Bechara.