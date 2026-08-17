'Surnapakha Nahi, Surpanakha': Rakul Preet Singh Hilariously Corrects Paps After They Get Her Ramayana Character's Name Wrong—VIDEO

Rakul Preet Singh Hilariously Corrects Paparazzi | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen as Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana, had a hilarious interaction with the paparazzi in Mumbai on Monday, August 17. Rakul was spotted in Andheri when the photographers repeatedly called out to her using the wrong pronunciation of her character’s name.

Rakul Preet Singh Hilariously Corrects Paparazzi

Rakul, who plays Surpanakha, the sister of Lanka’s king Ravana, initially appeared amused by the paparazzi’s mistake. She then hilariously corrected them, saying, "Surnapakha nahi, Surpanakha,” while trying hard to control her laughter.

Check out the video:

The actress appeared to take the incident in good humour, smiling and laughing as she corrected the photographers rather than taking offense at the mispronunciation.

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Why She Said Yes To Playing Surpanakha

On August 3, Rakul opened up about her decision to take on the role and what drew her to the complex character. Responding to a fan's letter on X, Rakul wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ramayana Cast

Ramayana ensemble cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, and Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi.

Ramayana Release Date

Helmed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2027.