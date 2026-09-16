Suriya Gets Teary-Eyed As Wife Jyotika Walks Down The Aisle, Couple Renews Wedding Vows In Church After 20 Years In Scotland- VIDEO

Suriya, Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows After 20 Years | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Suriya and Jyotika have left fans emotional with their latest celebration as the couple renewed their wedding vows 20 years after tying the knot. The actors, who got married on September 11, 2006, in a traditional Tamil ceremony, marked their two-decade journey with an intimate Christian wedding ceremony in a church in Scotland, United Kingdom.

Suriya, Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows After 20 Years

The special occasion was attended by their children, Diya and Dev, along with close friends and family members, including Suriya’s brother and actor Karthi. Pictures and videos from the ceremony have since surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s emotional milestone.

Suriya Gets Teary-Eyed

For the ceremony, Jyotika looked stunning in a strapless white gown, while Suriya complemented her in a cream-coloured suit. One of the most emotional moments came when their son, Dev, walked his mother down the aisle.

As Jyotika made her way towards Suriya, the actor was visibly emotional. The heartwarming moment captured the couple’s love and the significance of celebrating two decades of togetherness in the presence of their children.

Suriya And Jyotika Celebrate 20 Years Of Love

In a joint Instagram post shared on Tuesday, September 15, the couple reflected on their two-decade journey, calling it a celebration of “20 years of love and war.” They described the occasion as a celebration not of a perfect marriage, but of the imperfections, adjustments, understanding and sacrifices that have shaped their relationship.

"This is a celebration of 'us'. The people we have become for each other. It’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years- The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding,” Jyotika wrote in the emotional post.

Celebrities Shower Love On The Couple

Sonakshi Sinha commented, “Omg so lovely!!! Congratulations you guys to many many many more!!!”

Anjali Anand wrote, “Absolute favourites forever. Congratulations, love birds.” R Madhavan praised the couple, writing, “What an example you guys are. God bless you and wish you all the very, very best for multiple decades of happy togetherness. Love you both guys.”

Pearl Maaney also congratulated them, calling the celebration “so beautiful” and wishing them “Forever.” Raashii Khanna joined the celebrations in the comments, writing, “Awww you guys.”

The two first met on the sets of their film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999.