 Jyotika Criticises 'Jarring Sound' In Husband Suriya's Kanguva, Defends Film Against Negative Reviews: 'Seemed Like Multiple Group Propagandas'
Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, released in cinemas on November 14, but it failed to impress the critics. Suriya's wife, actress Jyotika, has now defended the film, stating that the negative reviews seem to be "multiple group propagandas". "Sad they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over," she wrote.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

After much hype, Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol in the lead, released in cinemas on November 14, however, within no time it got embroiled in controversies and negativity. And now, Suriya's wife, actress Jyotika, has defended the film, stating that the negative reviews seem to be "multiple group propagandas".

Jyotika penned an open letter to the makers of Kanguva, and while she praised the film, she also called out the flaws in it. "I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife: Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema. So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward," she wrote.

"Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn’t work n the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Iindian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs," she added.

article-image

Slamming the critics, Jyotika went on to say, "I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women r stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences..N what about Kanguva's positives? The women action sequence in 2nd half and the young boy's love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this Makes me wonder largely whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all! (sic)."

"It’s sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves an applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual! Be proud Team Kanguva, as the ones commenting negative r doing just that and nothing else to their credit to uplift cinema! (sic)," she concluded.

article-image

As Kanguva released in theatres on November 14 on a massive scale, viewers complained of "headache-inducing sound effects" in the film. The makers of the Kanguva took note of the criticism and assured that the error would be fixed for a better cinematic experience.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani, Karthi, Aarash Shah, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and others in key roles.

