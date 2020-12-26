Supriya Pathak opens up about her apprehensions about the OTT content

The OTT platforms are churning out some interesting content. As an actor, do you think that’s the way forward?

Yeah sure! I think that the OTT platforms are a real blessing to all of us. But then I have always believed that we have to move forward, we have to make good films with a good cause and with good actors. It has to be a complete amalgamation of all these things. In this country, if one thing works, we have a tendency to dole out cookie-cutter versions of the same. We saw the same happening in television and I am worried that it might just become the case with the OTT content as well.

If you look at the OTT content that is happening in other countries, there is so much variety. If you don’t want to watch one genre, there will be twenty other new genres that you can choose from. But in India we seem to be getting stuck with the underworld gangster genre… the language, the settings, the tone is very similar. If you don’t have the stomach for all the blood and gore or if that particular genre is not something you like, you just have almost nothing to watch!

What you are saying is very interesting as I think we are seeing a similar thing happening in the name of ‘content-driven cinema’ today…

Absolutely, and I think it is a high time that we change that. We have so much variety in our country, we have such creative people, and even the audience here is so diverse, that we need to explore different kinds of stories. We need to make films not because it has something sensational, we need to make films because this is what we want to tell our people. We need to invest ourselves in the story we want to tell first rather than focusing on the profitability and the marketing prospects of it.