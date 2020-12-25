Santa, are ye listening: Singer-actor Shirley Setia reveals her Christmas wishlist

Shirley Setia has come a long way from recording songs and shooting home videos locked inside her bedroom. The YouTube sensation from Auckland, who moved to Mumbai to pursue her dream of making it big in Bollywood, is today one of the busiest independent musicians of the country having legions of fans — 6.7 million on Instagram to be precise. And she is inching close towards making her Bollywood dream a reality as well. The cutesy singer with a mellifluous voice, who charmed the instafam with her ukulele skills during the lockdown, turned actor this year with the Netflix movie Maska that also starred Manisha Koirala. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut next year. Titled Nikamma, the film will see her share screen space with Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani. And she has just started shooting for her Telugu debut as well.

But with the Holiday Season on, it is time to take a breather. We called up the singer-actor to check out her Christmas plans!

What does Christmas mean to you?

Christmas to me means being kind, spreading joy through carols and sweets, spending time with your friends and family and being grateful to god for all the things we have been blessed with.

What’s your fondest Christmas memory while growing up?

I remember we used to go to watch the Santa parade in Auckland every Christmas and I would always wonder why there’s no snow during our Christmas like how we would see in the movies. Yes, Christmas is hot down in the southern hemisphere! So! I have actually never really experienced a snowy winter. Would love to someday!