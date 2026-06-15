'Superstar Salman Khan Ko Agar Aap Negative Way Mein Dikha Rahe Ho...': Actor Sonu Mishra On Why He Left Kala Hiran

Sonu Mishra On Why He Left Kala Hiran | Instagram / YouTube

Amit Jani's production venture, Kala Hiran, which is based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has become one of the most controversial films of the year. While Salman has moved the Delhi High Court to ban the release of the film, the makers unveiled the first-look teaser a few days ago.

Now, actor Sonu Mishra has revealed that he was supposed to play Salman’s character in Kala Hiran, but left the movie after he came to know the intention of the makers. While talking to the media, Mishra said, "I was so much excited because I was supposed to play the role of superstar Salman Khan. I had also started the shooting of the film. But when the intent is negative, being an actor, I don't want to be a part of such a film. No doubt that they have a point of view. But you are showing superstar Salman Khan in a negative way and showing a one-sided narrative."

#SalmanKhan - Sonu Mishra Opens Up About Why He Left Kaala Hiran



Actor Sonu Mishra has revealed that he is not a part of Kaala Hiran and claims he never signed the film's contract.



According to Mishra, he was initially told that the project was a strong and positive film, but… pic.twitter.com/MtGd1ZWg2Z — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) June 15, 2026

He added, "I left because I had not signed the agreement. We shot for two days, and I asked them for the agreement and script because they were making a one-sided narrative story against a superstar. So, they understood I was not going to fall into their trap. I asked for the agreement to know what all clauses are there in it. After a long time, they showed me things, and it was revealed that I had to speak negatively against the star in the media. So, all these things were against my ethics."

Kala Hiran Case

The Delhi High Court sent notices to the Kala Hiran makers on June 12, 2026, directing them to submit their official stands. The next hearing of the case will take place on June 19, 2026.

Read Also Makers Of Kala Hiran Release First Look Teaser Amid Legal Tussle With Salman Khan

While the makers have released the first-look teaser of the film, the release date has not yet been announced.