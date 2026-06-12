Makers Of Kala Hiran Release First Look Teaser Amid Legal Tussle With Salman Khan

Kala Hiran First Look Teaser |

The makers of Kala Hiran have released the first-look teaser of their film despite getting a notice from Salman Khan's team asking them not to share any promotional content of the movie. In the teaser, they haven't used Salman Khan's name, and the central character is called Ayaan Khan. However, the actor playing the lead role is a lookalike of Salman, and he is also seen behaving like the superstar in the teaser.

Meanwhile, Salman has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent interim stay on the production, promotion, and release of Kala Hiran. The actor filed the plea on Friday, alleging that the film is a violation of his personality and publicity rights.

Kala Hiran Controversy

A couple of weeks ago, producer Amit Jani announced a movie titled Kala Hiran, and in an interview, he revealed that the movie is based on Salman's 1998 blackbuck poaching case. After the poster of the film was released, Salman's team sent the makers a notice and asked them to stop the shooting of Kala Hiran and also not to publicise any promotional asset of the movie.

Amit Jani Claims Death Threats

A few days ago, Jani shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that he was getting death threats. In the video, he tore the notice and said that this was his answer to Salman.

He said, "Everyone is asking me — my friends and people from the media — what response I will give to the notice sent to me by Salman Khan. In the last 36 hours, I have received 1000s of death threats via messages from his Muslim fans from Dongri, Dharavi, and Jogeshwari, that they will behead me if I come to Mumbai."

सलमान ख़ान के समर्थन में कथित रूप से D कंपनी की धमकी आ रही है , मैं किसका जवाब दूँ .? नोटिस का या धमकियों का ?

मैंने आपका लीगल नोटिस फाड़ के फेंक दिया है सलमान भाई .. और आपके पक्ष में आ रही D कंपनी को भी देख लेंगे ..



जी के देखा है मर के देखेंगे

ये तमाशा भी कर के देखेंगे

रास… pic.twitter.com/TJ4zoHGGyX — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 4, 2026

He also claimed, "One message, I don't know if it is true or not, has come in the name of D Company that 'D Company won't leave you'. So whom should I answer? Should I respond to the threats or the notice?"