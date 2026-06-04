'D-Company Chhodegi Nahi...': Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Tears Up Notice Sent By Salman Khan's Team; Claims He Is Getting Death Threats - Watch Video

Kala Hiran Controversy | Instagram / X (Twitter)

A few days ago, producer Amit Jani announced a movie titled Kala Hiran, which is based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor's team sent a notice to the makers of the film, warning them not to publish any content from the movie, and also sought an apology to Salman. Now, on Thursday, Jani shared a video on X (Twitter), in which he tore up the notice and claimed that he is getting death threats.

Along with the video, he tweeted, "Salman Khan ke samarthan mein kathit roop se D company ki dhamki aa rahi hai, main kiska jawab doon? Notice ka ya dhamkiyon ka? Maine aapka legal notice faad ke fenk diya hai Salman bhai.. aur aapke paksh mein aa rahi D company ko bhi dekh lenge (sic)." Watch the video below...

सलमान ख़ान के समर्थन में कथित रूप से D कंपनी की धमकी आ रही है , मैं किसका जवाब दूँ .? नोटिस का या धमकियों का ?

मैंने आपका लीगल नोटिस फाड़ के फेंक दिया है सलमान भाई .. और आपके पक्ष में आ रही D कंपनी को भी देख लेंगे ..



जी के देखा है मर के देखेंगे

ये तमाशा भी कर के देखेंगे

रास… pic.twitter.com/TJ4zoHGGyX — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 4, 2026

In the video, Jani said, "Everyone is asking me- my friends and people from the media what response I will give to the notice sent to me by Salman Khan. In the last 36 hours, I have received 1000s of death threats via messages from his muslim fans from Dongri, Dharavi, and Jogeshwari, that they will behead me if I come to Mumbai."

The producer added, "One message, I don't know if it is true or not, has come in the name of D company that 'D company won't leave you'. So whom should I answer? Should I respond to the threats or the notice?"

Read Also Salman Khan Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Kala Hiran, Film Based On His Blackbuck Poaching Case

Later, in the video, he tears up the notice and says that this is his answer. He further said, "Now your threats. So, to your gangs, your ill-mannered fans, and your goons in Dharavi, and fans in Jogeshwari and Dongri, this is the answer to the notice. Send D Company also; we will see them."

Salman has not yet shared any statement about Kala Hiran.