'Not Shown Salman Khan In A Negative Light': Kala Hiran Producer On Actor Sending Him Legal Notice

Kala Hiran Controversy | Instagram

On Tuesday morning, Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani took to X (Twitter) to reveal that actor Salman Khan has sent him a legal notice. The movie is based on the actor's 1998 blackbuck poaching case. However, in an interview, Jani revealed that there's nothing against Salman in the film.

While talking to India Today, he said, "This is not a Salman Khan biopic. The film is based on a larger story involving the Bishnoi community, their struggle, and their deep connection with wildlife. We have tried to bring that story to the screen."

Jani added, "I have not shown Salman Khan in a negative light, nor have I glorified Lawrence Bishnoi. The film presents what is already available in the public domain and highlights the beliefs and history of the Bishnoi community."

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The producer stated that till now only the poster has been released and the teaser is yet to come, so sending a legal notice at this stage, without any discussion, was unnecessary.

Amit Jani Ready For A Legal Battle

Jani further stated that if they have to appear in court, they will follow the legal process. He said, "If the court calls us, we will appear and place our position before it. We have done so in previous cases as well and will follow the legal process."

The legal notice sent by Salman Khan's team seeks an immediate halt to the film's release and the removal of all promotional content. It further warns of legal action if the demands are not met.

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While Jani has given an interview about it, neither Salman nor his team has shared any statement about the issue.

The first poster of Kala Hiran was released a few days ago, and the makers are supposed to release the teaser on June 21, 2026.