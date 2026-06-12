Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC Against Amit Jani's Kala Hiran Film Over Alleged Use Of His Identity & Reputation Damage: Report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly moved the Delhi High Court against the makers of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy, seeking an immediate stay on the film's production, promotion and release. The actor alleged that the project unlawfully uses elements associated with his public image and could negatively impact both his reputation and ongoing legal proceedings.

According to India Today, Salman believes the film draws inspiration from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to him and that the promotional material released so far makes direct references to his persona. The actor has claimed that the makers used a lookalike sporting his trademark bracelet and have attempted to commercially benefit from his identity.

The first-look poster of the film was unveiled on Thursday and the makers shared the film's first look video on Friday (June 12).

In his plea before the Delhi High Court, Salman reportedly argued that the film's posters, teaser and promotional campaigns create a clear association with him despite the makers' claims to the contrary. He further stated that such portrayals could influence public perception and potentially affect legal matters that are still under consideration.

The petition names producer Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films, Akshay Pandey and others as respondents. Salman has sought an injunction restraining the makers from producing, promoting, releasing, streaming or circulating the film and its related publicity material. The High Court is expected to hear the actor's interim injunction application shortly.

The latest legal move comes days after Salman's legal team sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. The notice alleged that the film was based on the actor's blackbuck poaching case and demanded an immediate halt to its release. It also called for the removal of all promotional material associated with the project and warned of further legal action.

However, producer Amit Jani rejected the allegations. Responding to the legal notice earlier this month, he maintained that the film is not based on Salman Khan and insisted that the story is rooted in publicly available information.

Speaking to India Today, Jani said the notice was premature and emphasised that the film is "not a biopic on Salman Khan." Calling the legal action "unnecessary", he argued that very little about the project had been revealed publicly.

The producer further stated that the film focuses on the Bishnoi community's efforts to protect wildlife rather than on any individual.

Directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under Firefox Media Private Limited, Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy has been described by its makers as a suspense-action drama inspired by real-life events and legal battles.