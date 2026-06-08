'Aastin Ka Saanp': Mahesh Manjrekar Meets Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani In Mumbai To Discuss A Film; Salman Khan Fans Are Upset

Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Meets Mahesh Manjrekar | X / Instagram

There's an issue going on between the makers of the film Kala Hiran and Salman Khan. The movie is based on Salman's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and the actor's team has sent a notice to the makers to stop the release of the movie. A few days ago, producer Amit Jani had shared a video in which he slammed Salman and tore the notice sent to him.

Now, on Sunday, Jani took to X to share a picture with actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and wrote, "Film pe charcha, Mahesh Manjrekar ji ke awas pe (Discussion on a film at Mahesh Manjrekar's residence)." Check out the tweet below...

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Salman Khan Fans Upset With Mahesh Manjrekar

Salman and Mahesh are close friends, and they have worked together in many films like Wanted, Dabangg, and others. Manjrekar had also directed Salman starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

So, the Maatrubhumi actor's fans are very upset with Manjrekar. A fan of Salman tweeted, "Dogle log hai sab Salman should think about it now kon dost hai kon nhi (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "@manjrekarmahesh Tum to bhai ke saath connect rahe ho, tumse to yeh ummeed nahin thi (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Aise snake @manjrekarmahesh logo ko bhai @BeingSalmanKhan apne dost banake rakhte hai isiliye to bhai ke dusmano ka itna himmat ho raha bhai ke against film banane ki (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Kala Hiran Controversy

After Salman's team sent a notice to Jani, he shared a video on X and tore the notice. In the video, he claimed that he is getting death threats.

सलमान ख़ान के समर्थन में कथित रूप से D कंपनी की धमकी आ रही है , मैं किसका जवाब दूँ .? नोटिस का या धमकियों का ?

मैंने आपका लीगल नोटिस फाड़ के फेंक दिया है सलमान भाई .. और आपके पक्ष में आ रही D कंपनी को भी देख लेंगे ..



जी के देखा है मर के देखेंगे

ये तमाशा भी कर के देखेंगे

रास… pic.twitter.com/TJ4zoHGGyX — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 4, 2026

He said, "Everyone is asking me—my friends and people from the media—what response I will give to the notice sent to me by Salman Khan. In the last 36 hours, I have received 1000s of death threats via messages from his Muslim fans from Dongri, Dharavi, and Jogeshwari, that they will behead me if I come to Mumbai."