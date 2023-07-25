Super Dancer Chapter 3: Sony Network Gets A Notice Over Sexually Explicit Content Against Minors On The Show

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Sony Pictures Networks over a video that is now being circulated across social media and gaining momentous traction. In its letter to the channel, NCPCR has stated that a recent episode on the children’s dance show Super Dancer Chapter 3, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television, contained ‘vulgar and sexually explicit’ questions that were deemed inappropriate for children’s viewing.

According to sources, one of the participants was asked an inappropriate question by the judges present on the show about his parents. The jury includes actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

The Commission has sought that the network acts swiftly and takes down the said episode from across all collaterals with immediate effect. Accordingly, it has requested an action report to be submitted in confirmation of the same within a week’s time. The Commission has also pointed out that the show routinely indulges in improper questioning towards the children participating on the show that are out-of-line and uncalled for.

Following is an excerpt of what the letter states:

“In view of the above, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s 13 ()() of CPCR Act, 2005 and observes that your channel has violated provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. Further, the Commission also observes that the said content also violates the Commission’s guidelines – Guidelines for Child And Adolescent Participation In The Entertainment Industry And Any Commercial Entertainment Activity.”

The NCPCR has also warned the channel and the show to refrain from airing such content in the future on the channel. The body also maintains that the channel and the show’s producer must exercise some restraint and guidelines on how to conduct one’s self in front of minors.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)