Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty set the stage on fire as they perform to 'Dhadkan' title track on 'Super Dancer'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has returned to Super Dancer - Chapter 4 after nearly three weeks. The actress recently shot for the episode, which will air this weekend.
Shilpa was away from the dance reality show as everyone at her home, except for her had tested COVID-19 positive. She had informed, earlier this month, that Raj Kundra, Samisha, Viaan, her mother and parents-in-law had contracted the virus. After her family members recovered, Shilpa shared a video of her house being sanitized.
According to viral pictures and videos from the shoot of the upcoming episode, Shilpa received a grand welcome by the contestants. They also put up a performance expressing how much they missed her.
Also, actor Suniel Shetty will be seen as a special guest on the episode.
Shilpa and Suniel, who worked together in the superhit film Dhadkan, will be recreating the magic of the film on the show.
In a video clip, which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, the duo can be seen walking in together, hand-in-hand, while their popular track Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein plays in the background.
Have a look at the video here:
Both Shilpa and Suniel have known to be friends and are known for their camaraderie.
The upcoming episode will also feature contestants performing to hit tracks from Suniel's career. This includes Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai, Sandese Aate Hai and Sheher Ki Ladki.
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora had stepped in as the judge of the reality show during Shilpa's absence.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Shilpa will be seen in films like Nikamma and Hungama 2.