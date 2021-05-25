Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty set the stage on fire as they perform to 'Dhadkan' title track on 'Super Dancer'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has returned to Super Dancer - Chapter 4 after nearly three weeks. The actress recently shot for the episode, which will air this weekend.

Shilpa was away from the dance reality show as everyone at her home, except for her had tested COVID-19 positive. She had informed, earlier this month, that Raj Kundra, Samisha, Viaan, her mother and parents-in-law had contracted the virus. After her family members recovered, Shilpa shared a video of her house being sanitized.

According to viral pictures and videos from the shoot of the upcoming episode, Shilpa received a grand welcome by the contestants. They also put up a performance expressing how much they missed her.