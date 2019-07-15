'Super 30' full movie leaked online in HD Quality; Hrithik Roshan's film available for free download

Hrithik Roshan's much awaiting film Super 30 has fallen in the hands of pirated websites, and has been leaked online, making it available for free download. These notorious websites can harm the film's box office collection to an extent.

Despite severe actions been taken, the pirated sites have managed to leak many films in the past as well. These include big names like Kabir Singh, Article 15, Gully Boy to name a few. Delhi High Court had ordered to block similar piracy hubs, but some still continue to be the troublemakers for filmmakers.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Super 30" is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who revolutionised the tuition system in Patna with his Super 30 programme for the underprivileged children wishing to crack the IIT entrance examination.