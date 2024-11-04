Sunny Leone Renews Wedding Vows With Husband Daniel Weber 13 Years After Marriage

Actress Sunny Leone, who got married to Daniel Weber in 2011, renewed her wedding vows with her husband on October 31 in Maldives. While the couple has not shared photos from the close knit affair on social media, reports have it that it was attended only by their kids -- Nisha, Noah and Asher.

According to a report in Times of India, Sunny and Daniel had a white wedding 13 years after they got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The report stated that the two wanted to renew their wedding vows for quite some time now, but waited as they wanted their kids to understand the significance of the ceremony. They opted to do it in Maldives as it is the family's favourite vacation destination.

The report stated that the couple read out vows written by themselves and each of their three children spoke about what family means to them. Nisha walked Sunny down the aisle and the sons waited with their father on the dais.

Not just that, but Daniel made the ceremony even more special by surprising Sunny with a new wedding ring.

Sunny Leone got married to Daniel Weber on April 9, 2011, after dating for quite some time. The two had then tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, honouring Sunny's Sikh roots. For those unversed, her real name is Karenjeet Kaur.

In April this year, on their 13th wedding anniversary, Sunny had shared a throwback photo from their Anand Karaj ceremony, with a note: "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby."