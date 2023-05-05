Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol to marry in Bandra, more details about bride revealed

Karan Deol | Instagram

Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, has reportedly found his soulmate and has taken the next step to cement their bond. According to an exclusive report by an entertainment portal,

Karan recently got engaged to his lady love in a low-key ceremony on his grandparents' anniversary. However, he has remained tight-lipped about his partner's identity, which has sparked a wave of speculations in the media.

While some media outlets have reported that Karan is engaged to Drisha Roy, a reliable source close to the couple has quashed those rumours.

Who is Karan Deol's Bride?

It has been revealed that the girl in Karan's life is indeed named Drisha, but her surname is not Roy, as many have speculated. Instead, she goes by the name of Acharya and is the great-granddaughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy.

The couple's love story is said to be a classic case of childhood romance, with the two having known each other since their younger days.

Despite being based in Dubai, Acharya works as a manager at a travel agency and has been a pillar of support for Karan throughout their courtship.

Their engagement, which took place in Mumbai, was kept under wraps, but the couple is reportedly gearing up to make an official announcement soon.

Couple to reportedly get married at Taj Lands End, Bandra

They are also planning to tie the knot in a private ceremony at the plush property of Taj Lands End, Bandra, which has been locked as the wedding venue.

Although the wedding date has been finalized, only their closed ones know about it, and the ceremony is expected to be a star-studded affair.

When approached for comment, Karan remained unavailable, and his representatives chose not to disclose any details. However, we wish the happy couple all the love and happiness in the world and can't wait to see them walk down the aisle!

