Sunny Deol Birthday: Doting dad moments with sons Karan and Rajveer

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022

Born on October 19, 1956, to Dharmendra and wife Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol is an actor, film director, producer, politician and current Member of Parliament. He earned the image of an angry action hero and went on to star in numerous successful films in the 1980s and 1990s

Instagram

Sunny Deol got married to Pooja Deol aka Lynda Deol in 1984

The couple has two sons: Karan and Rajveer Deol

Instagram

The father and his sons are often seen posing on Instagram together

Instagram

Sunny always supports his kids and is a proud father

Instagram

Sunny is often seen promoting his sons' work on social media

Instagram

Sunny also posts some adorable throwback pictures of his sons

Instagram

The actor makes sure to take time out of his busy schedule to spend quality moments with his family

Instagram

Sunny posted this adorable photo and captioned it, "Son helping his father"

Instagram

Sunny is quite a cool dad to his sons Karan and Rajveer

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon perform at Bhediya trailer launch
Find out More