Sunny Deol Birthday: Doting dad moments with sons Karan and Rajveer

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022
Born on October 19, 1956, to Dharmendra and wife Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol is an actor, film director, producer, politician and current Member of Parliament. He earned the image of an angry action hero and went on to star in numerous successful films in the 1980s and 1990s
Sunny Deol got married to Pooja Deol aka Lynda Deol in 1984
The couple has two sons: Karan and Rajveer Deol
The father and his sons are often seen posing on Instagram together
Sunny always supports his kids and is a proud father
Sunny is often seen promoting his sons' work on social media
Sunny also posts some adorable throwback pictures of his sons
The actor makes sure to take time out of his busy schedule to spend quality moments with his family
Sunny posted this adorable photo and captioned it, "Son helping his father"
Sunny is quite a cool dad to his sons Karan and Rajveer
