In Pics: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon perform at Bhediya trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the rest of the team launched the trailer of 'Bhediya' in the city on Wednesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor made a smashing entry in his 'Bhediya' avatar and intrigued the audience

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He performed a powerful act to convey the essence of the film

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was accompanied by Kriti Sanon during the performance

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The two matched their steps and put their best feet forward as the audience cheered for them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan is set to play the role of a werewolf in this creature comedy

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti, on the other hand, features in a never-seen-before avatar as a doctor treating Varun

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee among others

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Bhediya' is set to hit the silver screens on November 25

Photo by Viral Bhayani

