In Pics: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon perform at Bhediya trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the rest of the team launched the trailer of 'Bhediya' in the city on Wednesday
The actor made a smashing entry in his 'Bhediya' avatar and intrigued the audience
He performed a powerful act to convey the essence of the film
He was accompanied by Kriti Sanon during the performance
The two matched their steps and put their best feet forward as the audience cheered for them
Varun Dhawan is set to play the role of a werewolf in this creature comedy
Kriti, on the other hand, features in a never-seen-before avatar as a doctor treating Varun
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee among others
'Bhediya' is set to hit the silver screens on November 25
