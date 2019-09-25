Sunny Deol shocked by below-the-belt reviews for son Karan in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'

It is one thing to not like a film or its actor. It is quite another to make uncharitable comments on the young debutant who happens to be from a film family. Apparently the crass personal comments on his debutant son Karan in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has left Sunny Deol completely devastated.

A source close to the Deols reveals to this writer, “Sunny, like any proud and protective father, did his best for his son’s launch. If Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas didn’t turn out to be what critics expected there was no need for personal comments in the reviews which have nothing to do with the film’s merits or demerits.”

To be fair, the reviews for Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas have been savage and vicious. Every self-styled movie critic sharpened his or her claws and dug deep into the Deols to insult the film to the point of humiliation.

Sure, it is a bad film. And sure, it didn’t live up to expectations. But it isn’t a monstrous crime to make a disappointing film. Let’s not forget, Ranbir Kapoor’s Saawariya was ripped apart by most critics. Ranbir went on to become a major star-actor and a force to reckon with.

Karan Deol is as “wooden” in his debut film as Sanjay Dutt was his debut film Rocky and Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Both are major stars today. I’ve a feeling Karan Deol will bounce back stronger wiser in his post-debut film. He will return, just as Salman Khan went from woe in Biwi Ho To Aisi to wow in Maine Pyar Kiya.

And remember how wooden Akshay Kumar was in Saugandh?

Give Karan Deol a chance. We can’t hold his lineage against him. Nor judge him harshly to make amends on behalf of those myriad talented strugglers who aren’t allowed to get in without the magical Deol or Kapoor surname.

It isn’t Karan’s fault if he is from a film family.