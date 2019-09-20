Movie Review: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Film: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Cast: Karan Deol, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Sahher Bambba, Simone Singh, Manu Sandhu, Akash Ahuja, Vijayanth Kohli, Sachin Khedekar

Director: Sunny Deol

Rating: * *

A young love story set in touristy locations covering Spiti Valley, Kunzum La, Rohtang La, Tabo, Chandra Taal, Kaza, Lahaul Valley and Manali with outside trysts into Delhi and NCR’s Buddh International Cricuit, this family production promoting Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol’s unconvincing charms is a washout all through. And this despite the picturesque locales, no expense spared eye-pleasing production values, amenable music and Sahher Bhambba amiable presence.

The story hopes to recreate the ‘Betaab’ magic by pitting together two young opinionated youngsters- a video blogger Saher Sethi (Sahher Bambba) and a mountaineer Karan Sehgal (Karan Deol) but the spitfire chemistry of two individuals coming from contrasting backgrounds is missing. While the hackneyed, be-labouring script tries to spark up some moments between the two, the actors central to this love story fail to come good.

Saher, as India’s top vlogger, seeking some alone time away from a demanding family, bags an assignment to evaluate the high profile Camp Ujhi (frequented by film stars and celebrities) an exclusive trekking and adventure sports Company run by Karan Sehgal. Saher is predetermined to out the camp’s many failings and this leaves the gates open for some fireworks on the romantic front. But the narrative fails to take off to the histrionic heights it was contrived for. Karan is rather insipid, callow and unassured. Other than the stunning camerawork by Himman Dhameja and Raghu Dharuman, there’s really nothing much to look forward to here!

