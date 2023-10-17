Sunny Deol Sends Bouquet To Hema Malini, SKIPS Her 75th Birthday Bash In Mumbai Due To THIS Reason

Veteran actress Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday with family members and Bollywood colleagues in Mumbai on October 16 (Tuesday). Esha Deol hosted a grand party for her mother which was attended by several B-Town celebrities. Several photos and videos from the bash have also surfaced on social media.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Sunny Deol and Dharmendra's absence from the party. The actors skipped the bash nearly two months after reuniting with Esha Deol at the screening of Gadar 2.

While some media reports claimed that Sunny Deol was not invited to the party, a report in Bollywood Life stated that the actor received invitation, however, he couldn't attend the bash due to his prior work commitments.

An insider informed the news portal that Sunny Deol couldn't make it due to his work schedule. The source also said that Sunny Deol and Hema Malini are 'cordial' and there is no space for gossip about their relationship. The report further stated that Sunny Deol even sent a flower bouquet to Hema Malini on her 75th birthday and acknowledged her invitation.

In August 2023, Hema Malini clarified that all is well in the Deol family and that they have 'always been together'. This came after the actress and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, did not attend Sunny Deol's son Karan's wedding festivities in Mumbai.

During one of her interviews, Hema Malini called the reports about the rift between them 'funny' and added that people are just 'creating' these kinds of stories.

"It's very funny. People are making it up and creating as if we are separated. We are always together and the whole family is with us. Because of a particular reason we were not in the marriage, the party, that is a different matter. But Sunny, Bobby always come on Raksha Bandhan. Press valon ko kuch dekhne mila toh they are very excited about it," she said.

Hema Malini's birthday bash

Meanwhile, several inside videos show Hema Malini cutting a three-tier cake in the presence of actor-husband Dharmendra and other family members on stage. She also grooved to some of her popular Bollywood songs.

Celebrities like Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Alka Yagnik and others joined Hema Malini for the celebration.