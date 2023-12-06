 Sunny Deol REACTS To Viral Video Of Him Roaming 'Drunk' On Mumbai Streets: 'Afwaahon Ka Safar Bas Yahin Tak' (WATCH)
The Gadar 2 actor issued clarification on the viral video.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Sunny Deol REACTS To Viral Video Of Him Roaming 'Drunk' On Mumbai Streets: 'Afwaahon Ka Safar Bas Yahin Tak' (WATCH) | Photo Via Twitter

On December 6, a video of Sunny Deol was posted on social media, which shows him roaming 'drunk' on the street of Juhu Circle in Mumbai and getting into an autorickshaw. Just a while back, the Apne actor issued clarification on the viral video.

He captioned the video, "Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak." He also added a folded hands emoji. The truth is that the viral video is from the sets of his upcoming movie, Safar. In it, the actor is seen donning a white shirt and blue denim jeans.

Check it out:

Sunny has often revealed that he does not consume alcohol. In an interview with Mashable India, while promoting his son Rajveer Deol’s debut film Dono, he shared that he has tried drinking alcohol. "It’s so bitter, such bad smell, and gives you a headache, so why drink it?," said the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is basking in the success of Gadar 2 which starred Ameesha Patel in the lead. It became a huge success and also went on to become the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Next, the actor has Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions and is slated to be directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi.

