Sunny Deol Addresses Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr Release: 'That Was Childishness'

Fans of both Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were joyous to witness the bonhomie between both actors as Bollywood gathered at the Deol residence, last week to celebrate the mammoth success of Sunny's Gadar 2. Having garnered over ₹500 crores nationally, the film is now one of the top five highest-grossing Indian films of all-time, with the club led by Baahubali, KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Pathaan.

Following the film's success, Sunny has been more than active during the post-promotional league, giving interviews and hosting the media as enthusiastically as possible. Recently, the actor appeared on the famous TV talk show 'Aap Ki Adalat', hosted by Rajat Sharma, where he got nostalgic as he revisited his beginning and eventual journey in the film industry.

As the episode progressed, Sharma touched upon the infamous fallout between Sunny and SRK at the time of Darr's release in 1993. The Yash Raj Films production that also starred Juhi Chawla in the lead, grew to become a subject of controversy owing to both actors ending up staying aloof from each other for as many as 16 years. Back then, it was touted that the reason for the apparent bitterness between the two actors was the preferential treatment given to Khan's character which proved to be a cause for Sunny's displeasure.

When asked to comment about the unfortunate incident, Sunny shared, “A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that that should not have happened as that was childishness”.

Besides SRK, even Aamir Khan and Salman Khan alongside a bevy of B-town actors and filmmakers attended the Gadar 2 success bash bringing smiles to the fans of Hindi cinema. Even as Gadar 2 continues to script newer chapters in Hindi cinema history, SRK's Jawan is already breaking every box-office possible, the latest being it becoming the first Indian film to cross the ₹200 crore mark within 3 days of release.

