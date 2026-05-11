Sunil Pal Says He Felt Targeted On Kapil Sharma Show: 'People Were Giving Extreme Reactions To Samay Raina's Smallest Joke'

Sunil Pal claims he was ‘targeted’ on KapilSharma's show | Photo Via Netflix

Comedian Sunil Pal recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia came together following India’s Got Latent controversy. During the episode, Samay repeatedly roasted Sunil, leading to chatter that he was invited only to be humiliated. While Sunil initially said he did not feel insulted and described it as part of comedy culture where playful teasing is normal, he later claimed that he felt 'targeted' on the show.

'They Even Cut Out Few Of My Jokes': Sunil Pal

In a recent conversation with YouTuber Suraj Kumar, Sunil said, "I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out few of my jokes."

'People Were Purposely Not Laughing At My Jokes'

Furthermore, Sunil said that people could clearly see the interaction had become one-sided and that he was being targeted and cornered like Abhimanyu from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. He alleged that his jokes were deliberately not being laughed at, while even the smallest jokes from Samay received exaggerated reactions.

Kapil Sharma doing peace talks between Sunil Pal & Samay Raina is peak Indian comedy diplomacy pic.twitter.com/qiZb2e160g — Abhay 🇮🇳 (@SarcasmSevak) May 3, 2026

He also mentioned that Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been observing comedians for over 20 years, reacted to one of Samay’s jokes by saying, "Too good, you are the next Kapil."

Sunil further pointed out that even Archana Puran Singh did not laugh at certain jokes, adding that she is someone who “if paid, will also laugh at the wind,” and questioned whether her lack of laughter suggested any sort of planning behind the reactions.

Earlier, Sunil called Ranveer and Samay 'terrorists' amid Latent controversy, stating that they should be jailed for at least 10 years.