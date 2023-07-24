Sunil Grover Spotted Selling Bhutta At Roadside Stall Amid Rain In Pune; Watch Video

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, recently shared a video in which he is spotted selling corn at a roadside stall. In the clip, Sunil is seen roasting corn on a stove. The woman who runs the stall is seen standing and smiling as Sunil roasts the corn amid rains.

The actor used a Mission Impossible song for the clip and wrote, "Looking for next mission!" However, it is not known where the video was shot.

Soon after he shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with praises for Sunil. Some also hailed his simplicity. A user wrote, "Sunil bhai never fails to entertain."

Another commented, "Love your simplicity."

Netizens also requested Sunil to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian rose to fame after playing the roles of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on the show.

"Rojgar mil gaya aap ko," a user commented. Another wrote, "Sunil bhai hum sbko ek life mili hai.... Aap legend ho... Kapil bhai k sath narazgi khtm kro aur hum sbko hnsao please.... aap kaho toh Kapil ko aapke paun choone ko bolunga....prr at least wapis aa jao....apke jaisi comedy koi ni skta."

"Kapil k sath nhi aana apko toh at least YouTube me video banana hi start krdo .... kyuki apki jaisi comedy koi ni kr skta. Please bhai hnsao humko. please come back," read another comment.

A few days back, he shared a series of photos in which he was seen making chapatis.

Sunil is quite active on social media and he often shares hilarious videos to keep his fans and followers entertained.

He is a well-known figure in the television industry, having appeared on shows such as 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He has also featured in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and 'Gangs Of Filmistaan' after becoming a household name.

Apart from his stint on television, he was recently seen in 'Bharat', 'Pataakha', 'Tandav', and 'Sunflower' among others that garnered him immense appreciation.

He has previously also appeared in a few films, including Aamir Khan's 2008 hit movie 'Ghajini', Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back', and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.

