Suniel Shetty Pens Emotional Note For Son Ahan Shetty As Border 2 Releases: 'Watching You Wear The Uniform Brings It Full Circle'

Actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's new film Border 2 has finally hit theatres today, Friday, January 23, and marking its release, Suniel, who was part of JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border, shared a deeply personal reflection on what the franchise has meant to him over the years.

Suniel Shetty's Powerful Message To Son Ahan Shetty

On Friday, January 23, Suniel took to his Instagram handle where he shared a reel video featuring glimpses from his 1997 film Border and the latest release Border 2 featuring Ahan.

He wrote, "Border 2 releases today. My Sun, today I must tell you that for me, Border was never just a film I acted in. It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling. Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle - not as nostalgia, but as a reminder. Of discipline. Sacrifice. Silence. Courage."

'This Film Isn't About Glory, It's A Reminder Of Why Peace Exists;

Suniel added, "This film isn’t about glory. This film isn’t about war. It’s a reminder of why peace exists. A border isn’t where the country ends - it’s where courage begins. And some stories don’t stay on screen - they stay in the spine of a nation. May we never forget what that uniform truly stands for. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat."

The actor also added Border 2 song Mitti Ke Bete track playing in the backdrop.

Border 2 Cast

The film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta's blockbuster Border was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.