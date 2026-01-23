Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens, Hailed As 'Emotion-Packed Battlefield Experience'

Border 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, hit theatres on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend, and early audience reactions have already declared it a 'blockbuster,' praising the film for honouring soldiers' courage and for bringing back the soul of patriotic mass cinema with a bigger scale, deeper emotions and thunderous nationalism.

Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic, the film focuses on the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, the upcoming epic war film was announced on June 13, 2024, marking the original film's 27th anniversary

Check out Border 2 X review:

An X user wrote, "The High Octane Version. #Border2Review: A CINEMATIC TRIUMPH. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫 (4.5/5). Pure adrenaline & raw emotion. It is a masterclass in patriotic filmmaking & honors the courage of our soldiers with every frame Sunny returns with unmatched intensity."

Another added, "Border 2 Review : FIRST BLOCKBUSTER OF 2026.First of all, this is not a movie of the level of Border part 1, so don't compare both. #Border2 brings back the soul of PATRIOTIC mass cinema with BIGGER and scale, deeper emotions, and thunderous nationalism. And all I can say #SunnyDeol paaji’s aura is back after Gadar 2. #VarunDhawan Outperformed every Co-star in the film. Dialogues are a major high point – sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic without being jingoistic... Written for Silver-screen impact."

While largely positive, the netizen also pointed out that the only drawback is the VFX and poor CGI, which they said can be overlooked due to the film’s tight screenplay.

"What a movie !!!!!! What a brilliant movie. I have just finished up #Border2 and all I can say Sunny paaji’s aura is back! I would like to give 5 out of 5 stars .Border 1 was close to my heart and I was expecting same from Border 2 and trust me, It won’t disappoint you," another user wrote on X.

Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

In Border 2, Sunny will play Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun will be seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC. Diljit joins the cast in a role inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, while Ahan will portray Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC.