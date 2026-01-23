 Border 2 First Half Review: Drama, Emotions, Romance And Sunny Deol's Roaring Voice
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
article-image

Border 2 starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh has finally hit the big screens. It is clearly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer and the songs of the movie had created a decent pre-release buzz, but it also had its share of trolls and negative buzz. The Free Press Journal reviewer is watching the film now in a theatre, and the first half is over.

Border 2 starts with the introduction of all four lead characters and then goes into flashback showcasing the training of Hoshiyaar (Varun), Rawat (Ahan), and Seekho (Diljit).

The first half of the movie is entertaining. It majorly focuses on the friendship, family emotions, romance, and some drama. There are scenes that will get tears in your eyes. Pre-interval sequence moves towards the war, and interval point is the highlight. It is expected that the second half will majorly focus on the war of the 1971.

Performance wise, of course, Sunny Deol (Dharmendra ji ka beta) steals the show with his roaring voice and fantastic personality. Varun, Ahan, and Diljit all three are also very impressive.

Even female leads, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa get good scope.

We are impressed with the first half. Hope the second half also turns out to be good.

