Suniel Shetty Gets INJURED After Log Hits His Rib Cage During Hunter Shoot In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is currently shooting for his upcoming web show, Hunter, sustained a serious injury on Thursday, while he was performing some high-octane scenes for the show. The actor was immediately checked up on by a doctor present on sets, and the incident has now left his fans concerned.

As per a Times of India report, Shetty was shooting for an intense fight sequence in Hunter along with 4-5 other action performers. For the shoot, the team used a wooden log as a prop. However, due to a mistimed move, Shetty was struck by the wooden log right in his rib cage.

The shoot was halted and immediate medical attention and care was provided to the actor. The report stated that a doctor was rushed to the sets along with an X-ray machine to check the severity of the injury. The medical professionals also checked if for fractures and internal injuries.

Later in the day, Shetty took to his X handle to share an update on his health. "Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care," he wrote.

Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care 🙏❤️ #OnSet — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 7, 2024

For those unversed, Hunter stars Shetty as a cop solving the murky cases of Mumbai's underworld. The show also features Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev in key roles.

Besides, Shetty also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline with Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jaqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Mika Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and others.