Sunidhi Chauhan POSTPONES Kolkata Concert After Severe Throat Infection, Announces New Date: 'Most Difficult Decision'

Sunidhi Chauhan Postpones Kolkata Concert | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, currently on her I Am Home India Tour, has announced that she is postponing her Kolkata concert, which was scheduled to take place on March 14 as the final show of the India tour. This comes days after several viral videos showed her getting emotional and in tears on stage, saying she had a 'terrible throat' and that her voice might sound bad, while apologising to fans for singing despite her condition.

Sunidhi Chauhan Delays Kolkata Show Over Health Concerns

On Thursday, March 12, Sunidhi shared a statement on her social media, revealing that she has been advised to complete vocal rest by her doctor, as she is suffering from a severe throat infection. She also shared that her concert, originally scheduled for March 14, will now be held on March 25, allowing her to fully recover for her performance.

Her statement read, "Our I AM HOME India Tour has been receiving incredible love and blessings across the country and this decision stems from the single most motive that each and every one of you experiences the Concert exactly the way it is meant to be!"

'I Deeply Appreciate Your Understanding'

Expressing gratitude, Chauhan wrote that she deeply appreciates her audience's understanding and continued support regarding this change and took the opportunity to inform them that existing tickets will, of course, remain valid for the new date.

Sunidhi Chauhan India Tour Dates

The tour began in Mumbai on December 24, 2025, followed by Delhi (December 27, 2025), Bengaluru (January 17, 2026), Ahmedabad (January 31, 2026), Chennai (February 7, 2026), Jaipur (February 14, 2026), Chandigarh (February 21, 2026), and Indore (February 28, 2026).