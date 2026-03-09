'It's Embarrassing': Sunidhi Chauhan Gets Emotional At Lucknow Concert, Apologises To Fans For Singing With 'Terrible Throat'—VIDEO

Sunidhi Chauhan Apologises To Fans During Lucknow Show | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who is currently on her I Am Home India Tour 2025–26, performed in Lucknow on March 7 at Coolbreeze Resorts, where she got emotional and broke down in tears on stage, saying she had a 'terrible throat' and that her voice might sound bad, while apologising to fans for singing despite her condition.

Sunidhi Chauhan Gets Emotional On Stage In Lucknow

In several videos circulating online, Sunidhi is seen addressing her fans on stage while dressed in a shimmery romper jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The 42-year-old singer was heard saying, "I have a terrible throat; aaj mera aavaj bohot zyada kharab hai. But I know you are with me, and I want to still do this. Oh my god, this has never happened with me ever, and it's embarrassing. I am so sorry. It's just that, mujhe thoda... I always want to give 100%."

Sunidhi added, "But unfortunately, I am trying, and maybe it won't be that, so please already forgive me. I am just going to move on. Thank you so much for your love."

Check it out:

Sunidhi Chauhan India Tour Dates

Next, Sunidhi is set to perform in Kolkata on March 14 at Aquatica Ground, which will mark the final city of her tour.

The tour began in Mumbai on December 24, 2025, followed by Delhi (December 27, 2025), Bengaluru (January 17, 2026), Ahmedabad (January 31, 2026), Chennai (February 7, 2026), Jaipur (February 14, 2026), Chandigarh (February 21, 2026), and Indore (February 28, 2026).