Sulochana Chavan, Marathi singer and Lavani samradhni, dies at 92 in Mumbai

Veteran singer and Lavanisamradhni, Sulochana Chavan, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai following old-age related issues. She was 92.

According to several media reports, the singer breathed her last around 12 pm at her residence in Fanaswadi, Girgaum.

She is survived by her younger son, daughter-in-law, elder son's wife, and grandchildren.

The renowned singer is known for her popular lavani songs like Tuzhya Usala Laagal Kolha and Padarawarti Jartaricha.

She also recorded albums and Hindi film songs like Chori Chori Aag Si Dil Mein Lagake, Ulfat Jisay Kehtay Hai, Mousam Aayaa Hai Rangeen among others.

Sulochana Chavan was honoured with the Padma Shri in March 2022. She has also been conferred the title of 'Lavanisamradhni' (Queen of Lavani) for her singing contribution to the art genre.

She was also honoured with the Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2010 instituted by the government of Maharashtra.