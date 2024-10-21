 Sukesh Chandrashekhar Offers 'No-Negotiation' Deal From 'Asia's Largest Prison' To Buy Stakes In Karan Johar's Dharma Productions
Dharma Productions was founded by Yash Johar in 1976 and is now headed by his son, Karan Johar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested in 2015 in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has now written a letter to Karan Johar, offering to purchase stakes in his production company, Dharma Productions.

According to Zoom, Sukesh's letter read, "This is a letter of intent in regards to acquire a major portion of stake in your company, Dharma Productions." He offered a 'no-negotiation' deal for a 50-70% stake in Dharma Productions and said that the transaction can be completed within 48 hours.

Furthermore, Sukesh stated that his company, LS Holdings, is financially strong and could help Dharma Production to expand. He also agreed that the offer was unusual but promising.

His letter read, "For me, movies is not a business, rather, a passion and an emotion, as I am personally a movie buff. I am sure for you this offer is very strange, as it’s being offered from the walls of Asia’s largest prison, but Karan, best and wonderful things happen from extraordinary situations, places, and persons."

Sukesh also called Johar a 'wonderful human,' referring to Jacqueliene Fernandez's respect for him.

Meanwhile, Serene Entertainment, led by Adar Poonawalla, has secured half of Dharma Productions. Adar has bought a 50% stake in Dharma for Rs 1000 crore. Johar will continue as the creative head of the company, and will take on the role of Executive Chairman.

Dharma Productions was founded in 1976 by Karan Johar's father, Yash Johar.

The production house is well-known for films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Raazi, Sherhshaah, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmāstra: Part One Shiva and Kill, among others.

