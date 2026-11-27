Sukesh Chandrashekhar Documentary Row: Information & Broadcasting Ministry Gives Netflix 7 Days To Respond To Release Objection |

The upcoming Netflix documentary Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story has come under scrutiny ahead of its scheduled premiere on December 18, 2026. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought an explanation from the streaming platform after receiving a representation objecting to the release of the documentary while criminal proceedings involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar are still pending.

Ministry Seeks Netflix's Response To Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Representation

A communication dated November 27, 2026, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to examine a representation submitted by Advocate Anant Malik on behalf of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in judicial custody at Delhi's Mandoli Jail. The representation raises objections to the proposed release of the documentary Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026.

In the communication, the Ministry referred to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which provide for a three-tier institutional mechanism to address grievances concerning violations of the Code of Ethics. It also pointed out that the code requires OTT platforms not to transmit content prohibited by law and to exercise due caution and discretion.

The Ministry has asked Netflix to examine the concerns raised in the representation in light of the IT Rules, 2021, and applicable Indian laws, and submit its comments within seven days of receiving the letter.

Netflix's Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story is currently scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026. The streaming platform announced the true-crime documentary on November 25, describing it as an exploration of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's alleged multi-crore fraud network, his influential connections and how he allegedly continued operating even from inside Tihar Jail. Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, the documentary is produced by India Today Originals and draws on more than two years of research.

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