Love Scam Aur Dhokha OTT Release |

Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story is a crime documentary that explores one of India's most talked-about cheating and extortion cases involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The story brings attention to the world of deception, extravagant lifestyles, celebrity connections and financial fraud that brought Chandrashekhar into the national spotlight.

Love Scam Aur Dhokha: OTT streaming details

Story is set to be released on Netflix, starting from December 18, 2026. The documentary comes from the makers of Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, two of Netflix India’s popular documentaries. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Instagram and captioned it, "The schemes. The scandals. The story that gripped the nation. Watch Love, Scam Aur Dhokha - The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, out 18 December, only on Netflix." The series is built on two years of research.

What is the docuseries about?

The documentary centres on Chandrashekhar's controversial life and the allegations surrounding his elaborate schemes. It explores how he allegedly impersonated influential personalities, including government officials, to cheat wealthy individuals and businessmen. His alleged involvement in a high-profile extortion racket made headlines across the country.

One of the major aspects of the case was his alleged connection with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, whose name emerged during the investigation. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the actress in connection with the money laundering investigation. Chandrashekhar was also linked to allegations involving other high-profile personalities.

What makes the documentary interesting?

Beyond the sensational headlines, the documentary brings attention to how influential identities, luxury lifestyles and carefully constructed false narratives can allegedly become tools of deception.

It is based on themes of crime, money, celebrity connections and investigation.

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