A still from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga | Photo via YouTube

A priceless crown, a luxury cruise ship and a dangerous game of deception are at the centre of the next big heist! After the success of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Netflix is bringing back its popular heist thriller franchise with a sequel titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2. Starring Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar, the upcoming film will premiere in December.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Ajay Singh, the sequel will reunite the original cast while introducing Shreya Chaudhary to the franchise. The makers promise a fresh story with unexpected twists, new challenges and another high-stakes robbery.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2: When And Where To Watch

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from December 17. Viewers with access to the streaming platform will be able to watch the latest instalment of the heist thriller franchise online.

The film marks the return of the franchise after the first instalment received considerable audience attention. The makers are now taking the story in a completely different direction with a new setting and a bigger heist.

About Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar will reprise their roles from the first film. Shreya Chaudhary joins the cast in the upcoming instalment.

With the familiar faces returning, the sequel aims to retain the elements that made the original film popular while introducing a fresh storyline. The new chapter will expand the franchise's world and bring the characters into an entirely different situation.

Unlike the first film, which revolved around a high-stakes robbery aboard an aeroplane, the sequel moves the action to a massive cruise ship.

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This time, a valuable crown becomes the target of an elaborate heist. With the prized possession at the centre of the story, the characters find themselves caught in a web of deception, unexpected developments and dangerous situations.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Ajay Singh, the sequel aims to take the franchise in a new direction.

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