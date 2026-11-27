Sukesh Chandrashekhar Objects To Netflix Documentary On His Life | Instagram

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent a legal notice to Netflix and the India Today Group over the upcoming documentary, Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on December 18, 2026. His counsel has demanded that the release be postponed until prosecution evidence is concluded in the criminal trials against him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sends Legal Notice To Netflix Over Documentary

The documentary, announced on November 26, explores how Sukesh allegedly operated an extensive extortion and fraud network, including from inside Tihar Jail, and examines the loopholes in the system that allowed his operations to continue. Sukesh, who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case in 2015.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Was Never Approached, Did Not Consent

In a legal notice dated November 26, Sukesh's advocate stated he was never approached by the makers, did not participate in the documentary, and did not consent to the use of his name, image, voice, likeness or life story.

The notice gives Netflix, Netflix Inc., the India Today Group and the documentary's directors and executive producer 72 hours to respond. Among its key demands is written confirmation that the documentary, along with its trailers and promotional clips, will not be released until prosecution evidence in the relevant trials has concluded.

Seek Pre-Release Screening Of Documentary

The counsel has also sought a pre-release screening and disclosure of everyone interviewed or featured, including whether any prosecution witnesses, investigating officers or prison officials appear in it.

Threatens Delhi HC Action

Sukesh's legal team has further demanded that publicity describing him as a "conman" or guilty of offences currently under trial be withdrawn, arguing that the cases are still pending and that he has pleaded not guilty. The notice warns that failure to comply could lead to legal action before the Delhi High Court, including a request to postpone or restrain the release.

Commenting on the matter, Malik said, "You cannot stream a verdict before a court has delivered one." He maintained that the objection was about the timing of the release and not documentaries as a format.

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