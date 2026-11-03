Nora Fatehi's Team Clarifies She Is Not An Accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case After Actress Misses Court Hearing

Nora Fatehi's Legal Team Shares Clarification About Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case | Instagram

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was summoned by a Delhi court to appear as a prosecution witness in the case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. But the actress failed to appear in court on Monday. However, Nora's legal team has shared a statement revealing that she couldn't attend the hearing due to professional commitments. They also clarified that the actress is neither accused nor alleged to have committed any offence, and she was summoned only as a witness.

Legal team explains Nora Fatehi's absence

According to Hindustan Times, the statement read, “The EOW (sic) matter concerning Sukesh Chandrashekhar was listed today (Monday) before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at a very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance.”

Clarification from Nora Fatehi's team

Further in the statement, they clarified that the Jailer 2 actress is 'neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence' in the case. She was only summoned as a witness.

Nora Fatehi movies

This year, we have already watched Nora in two films, KD: The Devil and Jailer 2. While the former was a Kannada film, the latter was a Tamil movie. Nora's song in Jailer 2 titled Bindaas had grabbed everyone's attention, and her dance moves were appreciated.

Upcoming film Kanchana 4

The actress has Kanchana 4 lined up, which is once again a Tamil film. The movie also stars Raghava Lawrence and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Lawrence, who had directed all three instalments, is also helming the fourth part. The movie is slated to release in 2027.