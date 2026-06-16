'Suicide Sabse Bada Paap Hai...': Actor & BJP MP Ravi Kishan On Sanchita Ugale's Death - Watch

Ravi Kishan On Sanchita Ugale's Death | Instagram

The whole entertainment industry is shocked by the demise of Television actress Sanchita Ugale, who died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2026. While the reason behind her suicide is not yet known, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, while talking about Sanchita, opened up about young people committing suicide.

He told PTI, "Kids are getting suicidal a lot. A 22-year-old artist of television, she died by suicide; it is sad. That's why meditation, spirituality, and praying are important; it gives you strength. Good and bad things will happen, and they will keep on coming. There's not even one person who is not sad or who doesn't have anything to worry about. But one has to stay alive."

VIDEO | Gorakhpur: On TV Actress Sanchita Ugale’s demise, BJP MP Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) says, “Just yesterday, one of our artists, a young television actress who was only 22 years old, died by suicide. It is very tragic. That is why meditation is important. Spirituality is… pic.twitter.com/PXi9ncF1tD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2026

The actor further said, "Suicide is the biggest sin, and that soul never attains salvation. Whoever commits suicide, the soul wanders here because the person did not give up his life at the appointed time. So they roam around here as ghosts."

Sanchita Ugale Death

Sanchita, who was 22 years old, died by suicide on Sunday. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. According to reports, she committed suicide around 7-7:30 pm while she was alone at home. Reportedly, the actress had locked her bedroom door from the inside and used a saree to hang herself.

Sanchita Ugale TV shows

Sanchita had been a part of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, Wagle Ki Duniya, Saajan Ghar, and others. She had also done a couple of movies, including Chhaava.

Ujwal Sharma On Link-up Rumours

After her demise, actor Ujwal Sharma, who was seen opposite Sanchita in Saajan Ghar, denied link-up rumours with the late actress. He told Telly Chakkar, "There is no truth to the link-up rumours. We were not in a relationship. In fact, she was dating somebody else and was apparently living with that person. I haven't spoken to her in a long time; around two to two-and-a-half months. I am currently in my hometown and have not been in proper contact with her."

"She was going through a difficult phase because of her ex-boyfriend, and she was seeking help as well. The production house had also helped her access treatment and support for her mental health. Whatever has happened is extremely unfortunate and shocking. I came to know about it only a short while ago," he added.