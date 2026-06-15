'We Were Not In A Relationship': Sanchita Ugale's Saajan Ghar Co-Star Ujwal Sharma Denies Link-Up Rumours, Reveals She Was Going Through Difficult Phase Because Of Her Ex-Boyfriend

Ujwal Sharma Denies Link-Up Rumours With Sanchita Ugale | Instagram

On Monday morning, we got the shocking news that television actress Sanchita Ugale, known for her performances in TV shows like Saajan Ghar, Kumkum Bhagya, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, and others, died by suicide at the age of 22. The news of her demise has sent shockwaves in the television industry.

The late actress' Saajan Ghar co-star, Ujwal Sharma, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, reacted to his link-up rumours with Sanchita. He said that they were not in a relationship, and she was going through a difficult phase because of her ex-boyfriend.

Ujwal said, "There is no truth to the link-up rumours. We were not in a relationship. In fact, she was dating somebody else and was apparently living with that person. I haven't spoken to her in a long time; around two to two-and-a-half months. I am currently in my hometown and have not been in proper contact with her."

"She was going through a difficult phase because of her ex-boyfriend, and she was seeking help as well. The production house had also helped her access treatment and support for her mental health. Whatever has happened is extremely unfortunate and shocking. I came to know about it only a short while ago," he added.