Suhana Khan's King Look REVEALED? Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Against Dramatic Blazing Fire Backdrop

Suhana Khan Spotted In King's First Song? | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2, and marking the special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film King unveiled its first track, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead. While the romantic track offers a glimpse into SRK and Deepika's chemistry, it has also seemingly teased Suhana Khan's appearance in the film, catching the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's King Song Hints At Suhana Khan's Appearance

In the song's video, Suhana appears briefly against the backdrop of a massive blazing fire. However, her face is not clearly visible, making it a quick blink-and-miss moment. The glimpse comes during a sequence that shows Shah Rukh in a revengeful avatar, hinting at the intense narrative of the film.

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The track concludes with another powerful dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan: "This time, a fire is raging in my heart. It will not stop until it has set the world ablaze." The intense line offers a glimpse into his character's fierce and ruthless side in King, further building anticipation for the film.

Suhana Khan's Theatrical Debut

King will mark Suhana's theatrical debut as an actress. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, in which she played Veronica Lodge alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on December 24.

King Cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.