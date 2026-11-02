Shah Rukh Khan Sends 'Big Hug' To Fans Through Handwritten Note After Skipping Annual Mannat Appearance On His 61st Birthday

SRK Sends Fans Special Note Amid Mannat Renovation | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2. However, breaking away from his annual birthday tradition of greeting fans who gather outside his iconic Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra, the superstar skipped his customary midnight appearance this year. His sea-facing residence is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction and expansion, preventing him from meeting his fans as he usually does.

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Fans Special Hand-Written Note Amid Mannat Renovation

However, SRK ensured that his fans did not feel disappointed. The actor sent them a special handwritten note, which was displayed on a giant screen outside Mannat for everyone visiting the bungalow to see. Posters of his upcoming film, King, were also spotted at the residence.

In his heartfelt message, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love and a big hug," followed by his signature. The thoughtful gesture gave fans a special birthday message from their favourite superstar despite his absence.

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King First Song Tu Mil Jaaye Out On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

Shah Rukh surprised fans on his 61st birthday by unveiling the first song from his upcoming film King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, which also features Deepika Padukone. The track offers audiences a glimpse into the world of King, giving them a taste of the film's romantic and action-packed narrative.

The song is jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been penned by Ed Sheeran, bringing together Indian and international musical talent. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics written by Kumaar.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on December 24.