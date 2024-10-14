 Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)
Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)

On the work front, Suhana is likely to share screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in the film, King

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image

Seems like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a gym lover.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen working out extensively at a gym.

From bar pull-ups to push-ups, she can be seen sweating out by doing several exercises.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and praised Suhana over her workout regime. "Gym girlie you have become," a social media user commented. "You go girl," another one wrote.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth's Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New Zealand
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New Zealand
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is likely to share screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in 'King film'.

article-image

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject." SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

article-image

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' last year. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

