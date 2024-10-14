Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)

Seems like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a gym lover.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen working out extensively at a gym.

From bar pull-ups to push-ups, she can be seen sweating out by doing several exercises.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and praised Suhana over her workout regime. "Gym girlie you have become," a social media user commented. "You go girl," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is likely to share screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in 'King film'.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject." SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' last year. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.