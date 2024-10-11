Shah Rukh Khan Among Top 10 'Most Handsome Actors' In The World; Check Other Stars In The List

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 11, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan is among the top 10 handsome actors in the world. This is now proven scientifically by a study conducted by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva. She used a face-mapping software to determine the aesthetic perfection of these actors
All images form Instagram
Number one on the list is British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson who has a 93.04% facial symmetry
On number two, Lucien Laviscount, the 'Emily In Paris' fame scored 92.41%
The Gladiator-II actor Paul Mescal stands third with a facial symmetry of 92.38%
Batman actor Robert Pattinson stands fourth with the facial symmetry of 92.15%
Jack Lowden took the 5th position with the facial symmetry of 90.33%
Unfortunately, Hollywood star George Clooney did not make it to the top 5. He stands 6th with the facial symmetry of 89.9%
Nicholas Hoult stands in the 7th place with 89.84%
On the 8th place stands 'Riverdale' star Charles Melton with a symmetry of 88.46%
British actor Idris Elba secured the 9th position with the facial symmetry of 87.94%
Shah Rukh Khan, who stands at the 10th position impressively has a facaial symmetry of 86.76%